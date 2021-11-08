The problems are piling up for Intel when it comes to processors and video games. After the errors that prevent the execution of certain titles in the processors of their twelfth generation of CPUs, now they have to face an error that has led them to disable DirectX 12 on 4th generation processors, although they claim to be working on a short-term solution.

Processors Haswell with integrated graphics, the fourth generation of Intel CPUs, have suffered a security vulnerability which has led the company to temporarily disable DirectX 12 compatibility. This drastic action has generated a stir because we are used to the fact that in situations like this the company tends to release an updated driver or patch to solve this error.

Obviously, the Haswell family of processors are not performing today as they did years ago, but they are still very Common in low-resource pre-built laptops or computersTherefore, those users who benefit from titles under the DirectX 12 API have been affected. The affected processors are the following:

4th generation Intel processors with graphics Iris Pro 5200.

4th Generation Intel Processors with Graphics I ris 5100 .

. 4th generation Intel processors with graphics Intel HD 5000/4600/4400/4200.

Processors Pentium and Celeron with IntelHD graphics based on 4th generation Intel Core

At the moment, the American company has ensured that the error is due to the controller 15.40.44.5107, so recommends to users degrade the processor at version 15.40.42.5063 or earlier. An error that, although it will not affect many players, is a new slab on top of the company that is trying to float after the launch of its new generation of processors.