Intel’s plans to expand its semiconductor production to try to appease the chip shortage have been interrupted by a White House decision. Joe Biden’s administration has rejected one of the processor maker’s latest projects. This one, in particular, intended to use a plant in China to produce silicon wafers. According Bloomberg, denial is due to “security concerns”.

Intel, remember, recently confirmed that the semiconductor shortage It could end in 2023. In part, thanks to different strategies that would allow to increase the production of chips and, therefore, offer a balance between supply and demand. The company disclosed its plans to expand processor production in Europe, but did not provide details about its intention to make the same move in China.

The new report from Bloomberg reveals that the processor manufacturer planned to start production at a plant in China at the end of 2022. However, to carry out this project, needed to obtain funding from the United States government. After the rejection of the White House, Intel has confirmed that it will “look for other solutions” in relation to the plans to expand its production of silicon wafers.

Intel’s expansion in China could have helped ease the chip shortage

Expanding semiconductor production to China could have been a plus to alleviate supply problems. Intel would also benefit from a lower cost of production compared to US prices.

Now, with the decision of the Biden administration, Intel will bet on the United States and the European market, just as TSMC intends to do. The world’s largest processor maker, in fact, announced that it would expand its manufacturing with a new plant in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of its planned $ 100 billion investment to increase production. A decision that had the support of the representatives of the White House.

Meanwhile, the Government under Joe Biden continues to be reluctant to use technology in China. Currently, it maintains tough restrictions on Huawei, which was forced to sell one of its smartphone brands and plans to do the same with its server division. Also to other Chinese companies that entered the list of companies that could pose a threat to national security, such as ZTE.