Finally, its iGPU is the well-known 1.3 GHz UHD 750 with 32 EUs. We can find it with a 9% discount to stand at 208.95 euros.

It has been, is and surely will be one of Intel’s best-selling CPUs for gaming due to its great performance / price / FPS ratio. It is not the K version unlocked for overclocking, it is true, but it boasts the same 6 cores and 12 threads as its brother with a base frequency of 2.8 GHz and a Boost of 4.8 GHz. In addition, it has 12 MB of L3 for a TDP of only 65 watts.

HardZone uses affiliate links for these offers that provide a small commission, but in no case impact on cost for the user who makes the purchase. Buying through these links, you help us continue to function.

Intel Core i9-11900K

It has been for a long time the best Intel had in the gaming market in tough competition with AMD options. Not a year ago it was presented with its 8 cores and 16 threads with a base frequency of 3.5 GHz and a turbo of 5.3 GHz. The cache is the expected L3 of 16 MB and its TDP is fixed at 125 watts and includes in this version iGPU UHD 750.

Its price falls to 505.45 euros.

i3-10100F

It is one of the smallest of the 10 generation of CPUs and therefore its price is lower, but its features are more than decent for office automation and even gaming, why not. It boasts 4 cores with 8 threads at a frequency of 4.3 GHz in Boost and 6 MB of L3 for a TDP of only 65 watts.

Being an F version it does not have an iGPU, which also logically influences its price, which drops a spectacular 38% to stand at 74.95 euros.

i5-10400

Undoubtedly a sales leader today for its balance, and it is not for less: 6 cores, 12 threads, 4.3 GHz in Boost, 12 MB of L3 and 65 watts of TDP. It only falters in its iGPU for being of the 6 series (UHD 630), but it is by no means a bad “card”, since it reaches 1.1 GHz.

It is the CPU with the smallest drop in its price and it is logical, it is currently selling like hotcakes, so the 4% that falls to stay at 175.95 euros should be well received.

i5-11400

Tough dispute over the number of CPUs sold with its 10th generation brother. This CPU is the natural substitute and keeps its essence for it: 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4 GHz and 12 MB of L3 for 65 watts.

It is undoubtedly a step forward, but where it makes the most difference is in the iGPU, since it obtains the UHD 730 at 1.3 GHz. For all this its price is somewhat higher although it is very close thanks to the 6% discount that It includes staying right in the barrier of 200 euros: 199.89 euros exactly.

And so far the offers in Intel CPU to end this 2021 with a new processor in your PC. Run for them!