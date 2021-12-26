

Dec 25, 2021 at 11:47 am CET



Intel is learning first-hand about the challenges of pleasing both the US and China. Intel apologized on Chinese social media after sending local suppliers a letter saying it would not use labor or products from Xinjiang province. The company thus respected the sanctions of the United States against the province. They assure that it was not a political motive, but that they were complying with the rules.

The United States applied sanctions after Widespread claims that the Chinese government was cracking down on Xinjiang’s Uighur Muslim population. Many have accused China of human rights violations including forced labor, internment camps and constant surveillance. China has long denied the allegations. Intel may have played a role in those breaches, as its chips were used both in a spy-oriented supercomputing center and in surveillance systems obtained by the police despite a block list that prevented access to American technology.. Intel said it did not know that China was misusing its hardware.

Intel, Apple, and other companies maintain a fine balance with China and the United States. They have to respect US sanctionsBut they also risk losing an important source of income if they oppose a Chinese government eager to silence criticism. The companies have removed functions, transferred data storage to the country, and made exceptions to preserve their business in China.