With the presentation a few days ago of the new Intel Core 12th generation Alder Lake, the first benchmarks allow you to compare them with Apple’s M1 Max. Although the comparison is not balanced, since one is for desktop and another for laptop, it does yield interesting conclusions. And the first is that the Alder Lake far outperforms the M1 Max, but it does so with much higher power consumption (as you would expect).

Power without consumption control in Intel

The first Geekbench 5 benchmarks have already left for Intel’s Alder Lake. As we can see in the results, his approximate score is as follows:

Intel Core i9-12900K 3200 MHz in single core: 2,028 points.

Intel Core i9-12900K 3200 MHz in multicore (16 cores): 18,510 points.

An M1 Max gets a multi-core score of approximately 12,500 points. As you can see, Alder Lake is about 1.5 times more powerful in multicore mode. However, there is an important aspect to consider and that is the energetic.



When introducing the M1 Pro and M1 Max, Apple emphasized power vs. energy consumption.

The Alder Lake are expected in the first half of 2022, although given Intel’s reputation we shouldn’t be surprised by possible delays

Intel’s own figures indicate that the I9-12900K, the most powerful model, has a normal consumption of 125W. While in turbo-boost mode reaches 241W. In the case of the Apple processor, the official power is unknown. But according to testing by AnandTech, the M1 Max reaches 120W in the most demanding tasks. That is, half in stress situations than a 12th generation Intel.

As we indicated at the beginning, we are comparing two very different chips. One of them is desktop and does not have the same limitations of heat and consumption. While the other must deal with a battery and a heat that must be kept under control. When Apple unveils new Mac with the Apple Silicon desktop chip, you will no longer be subject to those restrictions. So, we will see some more balanced comparisons.