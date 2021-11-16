Half a century ago, computers were only available to governments and businesses, occupying an entire room. Intel changed everything with the first microprocessor, the Intel 4004.

Today we do not give importance to the spectacular technology that we carry with us: mobile phones, smartwatches, wireless headphones, activity bracelets, portable less than 1 Kilo… but until a few years ago, they were pure science fiction.

On 1971 computers cost tens of thousands of euros, and they took up an entire room. They could only be paid by governments, companies or universities.

Intel changed the history of computing, and of Humanity, with the creation of the first microprocessor, the Intel 4004, which you can see in the opening photo. Curiously, he did not create it for a computer, but for this scientific calculator, the Busicom 141-PF:

In 1971, most computers still used large vacuum tubes or transistors, which made computers occupy an entire room, or a closet.

Two years earlier, in 1969, the Japanese manufacturer Nippon Calculating Machine commissioned Intel to manufacture 12 chips for your Busicom 141-PF scientific calculator.

Chips and integrated circuits were invented in 1958, but it took two decades to develop on an industrial scale.

Intel reduced the 12 chips requested by the Japanese manufacturer to only 4, one of them the Intel 4004, which had not only miniaturized to the maximum, down to the size of a fingernail, but also it was programmable. Thus it became the first microprocessor, the first modern CPU in history.

It was such a great revolution that as chip co-inventor Stan Mazor recognizes in the anniversary press release: “The 4004 was so revolutionary that it took Intel about five years to teach engineers how to build new microprocessor-based products.“.

The Intel 4004 had 2,300 transistors, compared to the billions they have modern CPUs.

Just had a core and a wire at 750 KHz, but revolutionized computing. For the first time, computers could be built that could fit on a table, and at much more affordable prices.

The 4004 was the basis for the development of the 8086 processor, released in 1978, which marks the beginning of modern computing. Today’s PCs still use the x86 architecture, based on those legendary chips.

They have only passed 50 yearsBut in terms of technological evolution, it seems like it’s been millennia. We owe it all to him Intel 4004 from 1971, which started the era of miniaturization of computers and derivatives.

Happy Anniversary, Intel!