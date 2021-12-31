Many consider that a bad attitude can be an absolute and reliable reason for a company to fire you; however, in some countries they analyze the mental and emotional reasons that lead employees to commit immoral acts. Although this is highly criticized and generates controversy, it can be exemplified by the most notorious case in Wales, where a judge protected the chef who acted violently against his boss and his colleagues and now wins a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

The case was announced this week in the UK community, where public opinion is already divided between those who accept the labor laws that support their behavior and those who claim that the HR sanction should have been even higher, protecting their employer.

Controversial worker

Although a judge determined that Chee khai tan Yes, he had contributed 80 percent of his dismissal, he also gave him part of the reason in the lawsuit for “wrongful termination” and ordered that he be compensated with two weeks of salary.

The takeout worker was accused of being hostile and rude at his workplace, after he He will call “stinking bitch” “damn bitch” and shout “let your mother fuck you” to his boss.

According to the labor court judgment, the man also threatened to cut one of his colleagues with a knife at the Chinese restaurant Wok Away Food Ltd, where he served as a chef for four years, at the Cowbridge facility, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

However, the company owned by Yanning Francis had not had labor incidents of this type and had never reached legal terms due to violence, since his relationship with Tan, despite the continuous inconveniences, was pleasant until 2019.

With shouts, fellow chefs testified that Tan was always angry in the kitchen of the place and that he even threatened a partner with a fight in the street.

“I don’t have a bad temper all the time at all. I only have a bad temper when I am stressed out from work and busy, ”Mr Tan reportedly said during his Cardiff court hearing.

It was last year that the cook was blamed for missing a customer order when he yelled at the owner of the establishment to “keep control of your dog (employee)” or he would grab a knife and cut it off.

The next day, Tan reported that Francis had turned off the kitchen extractors and yelled at him that he was fired and to leave, for which he initiated the labor lawsuit that has only now been resolved.

