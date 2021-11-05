Would you like to replace the Lightning connector on your iPhone with a USB-C? They have posted the instructions for anyone to do it.

While it is true that most Apple products such as Mac or iPad use USB-C as the main connector, the truth is that this feature has not yet reached the iPhone, which still uses the classic Lightning cable. This is something that brings big problems in terms of compatibility with third-party accessories, so a few weeks ago a follower created the first iPhone with USB-C instead of Lightning, taking advantage of his knowledge in terms of hardware.

To say that, without a doubt, the process of creating the iPhone with this USB Type-C connector has not been exactly easy. However, the project went well, and the truth is that this iPhone X with USB-C is being auctioned for high sums on digital platforms. Nevertheless, In view of the popularity of this idea, they have published the instructions for anyone to create an iPhone with this connector.

The iPhone’s Lightning connector could have its days numbered

Instructions to create an iPhone with USB-C instead of the classic Lightning connector published

As we mentioned, taking into account that the phone has gone viral, They have been encouraged to share instructions so that anyone can carry it out, although it will not be exactly an easy task. Just like stated in the GitHub project, the mechanism of the Lightning to USB-C adapter will have to be used in a virtual way so that the iPhone understands the operation, in addition to making physical space in the case to include the new connector.

In this way, although it is true that have posted a video on YouTube explaining how the process can be done, the truth is that the electronics knowledge required to convert an iPhone’s Lightning into a USB-C is quite advanced. Meanwhile, users who do not dare to do so can still bid on the first iPhone with this connector via eBay.

