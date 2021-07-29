Although the Covid-19 rebound in Mexico is at one of its highest points, it does not mean that it is the only problem. Health workers also face other adversities that have been active before and to date have not been solved. Within the list, the shortage of medicines stands out, which has been a constant and has even worsened in recent months. Despite the promises of the authorities, there has been no real change in the situation.

In this sense, since the beginning of the pandemic it was reported that in several hospitals there were not the minimum necessary supplies. Both doctors and nurses from all over the country made it known that they did not have such basic aspects as Personal Protective Equipment (EPP).

It took several months for the situation to be regularized. Although during that period hundreds of infections and even deaths were reported among health personnel. Many of them took place inside their work centers.

Serve patients without basic supplies

While now the shortage of medicines has reappeared and in one of the most important hospitals in the country. It is the National Institute of Perinatology (INPer) and several of its workers have made public the precarious situation in which they must work. The consequence is quite serious because it affects them but also the patients.

As the newspaper relates The Sun of Mexico, on the outskirts of the property, banners were placed with the legend: “Dear patients: We want to attend to you but we do not have the necessary materials and medicines.”

While some of the elements point out that aspects as basic as alcohol, swabs and gloves have not been assorted. Therefore, basic hygiene and safety measures cannot even be guaranteed for those who work there. The only solution has been that among all the medical personnel they have bought with money from their pockets.

For its part, one of the problems is that throughout the pandemic the INPer has not been declared as a Covid-19 Hospital. Although according to the reports, infected newborns and infected pregnant women have been treated. However, the federal authorities have not changed their position.

For now, the maximum requirement now is to put an end to the shortage of medicines. The elements have tried to get in direct contact with the head of the Ministry of Health (SSa), Jorge Alcocer, although they have not succeeded. They hope that this situation will end as soon as possible for the benefit of both themselves and the patients.