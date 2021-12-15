Specifically, we are talking about an update of the operating system that is being deployed for the stable version of Windows 11. This corresponds to the updates tuesday December that we just left behind just a few hours ago.

Windows 11 improves the performance of your SSDs

On the one hand, we will tell you that as has been seen in recent weeks, the aforementioned new operating system slows down SSD drives. This is something that has been carried out due to random writes that are 50% slower when compared to Windows 10. However, the Redmond firm has gotten down to work and ensures that the patch KB5007262 included in the mentioned update KB5008215, fixes it.

It should be mentioned that this is a problem that occurs when NTFS is enabled for the C: / drive. With everything and with it despite the assertions of Microsoft, while some users assure an improvement in their SSD, others consider that everything is the same. Therefore, perhaps in this improved disk drive performance additional factors come into play. But be that as it may, this is not the only thing that the new update sent for Windows 11 brings us.