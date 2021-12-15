Specifically, we are talking about an update of the operating system that is being deployed for the stable version of Windows 11. This corresponds to the updates tuesday December that we just left behind just a few hours ago.
Windows 11 improves the performance of your SSDs
On the one hand, we will tell you that as has been seen in recent weeks, the aforementioned new operating system slows down SSD drives. This is something that has been carried out due to random writes that are 50% slower when compared to Windows 10. However, the Redmond firm has gotten down to work and ensures that the patch KB5007262 included in the mentioned update KB5008215, fixes it.
It should be mentioned that this is a problem that occurs when NTFS is enabled for the C: / drive. With everything and with it despite the assertions of Microsoft, while some users assure an improvement in their SSD, others consider that everything is the same. Therefore, perhaps in this improved disk drive performance additional factors come into play. But be that as it may, this is not the only thing that the new update sent for Windows 11 brings us.
KB5008215 Safety and Performance Enhancements
As is customary in these Patch Tuesday cases, other important security patches and enhancements have been included. On the one hand, it is worth mentioning that the installation of new Windows updates has been patched to avoid failures. In turn, this launch brings with it the new 2D style for Emoji Fluent all thanks to version 13.1.
Likewise, this new update also includes fixes for issues affecting File Explorer and the Desktop shortcut menu. Specifically, a bug that blocked File Explorer after closing a window of this element has been resolved. In turn, as regards security, the update also includes some corrections in this regard. It must be said that the same patch to Windows components of the importance of PowerShell, DirectX, Media or Hyper-v.
To give us an idea of the need to install this element in Windows 11, we will tell you that fixes more than 30 discovered vulnerabilities Recently. On the other hand, we tell you that this update will come to us as a cumulative update through Windows Update. In the event that this does not happen, we can also manually download and install this Microsoft-shipped item ourselves. We will only have to access the official catalog of the firm and download this update. Next, we leave you the corresponding link to facilitate things in this regard:
KB5008215 update for Windows 11.