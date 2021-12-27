Airseas is considering incorporating a sail system on some of the vessels in order to reduce fuel costs. What does this saving measure translate into?

In recent years the price of some of the most important raw materials on the market has skyrocketed. The best example of this can be seen in natural gas or oil, both of which have skyrocketed their price even more. In this situation, the entire economy is being affected due, of course, to the increase in the cost of the products. It is already well known that an inflationary period is being lived.

Now, how can companies that have a large part of the cost based on this type of fuel compete? Airseas is a company that is being forced to introduce new measures to improve its competitiveness. In this sense, various proposals have been valued, but there is one that is having a special impact. Is it possible to install a sail on cargo ships in order to reduce the requirement of fossil fuels? The answer is yes.

In the same way that a sailboat can take advantage of the energy produced by the wind, a cargo ship of thousands of tons can do the same. Obviously, the process and operation is the same, but the dimensions are very different. While in one of the vessels the required inertia is very small, on this occasion there are a candle that meets certain standards even more concrete. Airseas has been working hard on it.

As a result, we are faced with a solution that could change the way we understand sea transport. The objective is focused on improving sustainability, this type of mobility being one of the most polluting in the world. Have this solution would clearly improve the current situation. Even so, it will not cease to be curious to see how the installation of this technology can be effective enough.

Let’s see, therefore, what this approach consists of, why can it be effective enough in terms of fuel savings and, of course, to what extent we are faced with an innovation capable of imposing itself in the medium term throughout the sector. Should special permits be required for its use?

Installing a sail on a cargo ship can be a reality

The first estimates speak that the fuel savings can exceed 20%. This would be equivalent to a great improvement in competitiveness compared to the rest of the companies. Now, how would it be possible to incorporate a proposal of these characteristics and, above all, what measures should we be talking about? The Airseas company has undoubtedly become a benchmark in the sector and, quite possibly, may be copied in the future.

A technological proposal of this kind has been in the works for a long time. It is now, in the midst of the energy crisis, when the installation of this technology has received the most interest. As can be read on the portal New Atlas, the arrangement of this alternative would only make sense if the kite in question had about 500 square meters. Yes, we are faced with a specific model that is by no means easy to find on the market.

Another difficulty is directly related to the cable, which must have a minimum rigidity to guarantee its solvency. It is, therefore, a very specific equipment that is specially prepared to be able to develop your work with all security measures guaranteed. Now, why does this system have even more advanced technology to take full advantage of all the inertia that gusts of wind can offer?

A technology designed to become a constant in the future

One of the main characteristics of this curious technology is the system Seawing. Thanks to it, it is possible to improve the key space to obtain the greatest contribution to displacement. Completely autonomously, it will regulate the height of the kite to enjoy the best degree of advancement. Currently, units are available that reach a total height of up to 200 meters, something that is considered enough to save up to 20%.

This technology is still under development. However, systems of this class can already be enjoyed due to all the advantages that they can offer. Now, would it be possible to incorporate this type of proposal in other means of transport? In conventional automotive, there has been talk of sailing, but the truth is that this concept not directly related to onboarding of a proposal of these characteristics.

We will have to wait a while to see if this measure comes to stay in conventional maritime mobility or if, on the contrary, we are faced with the start of a transformation of a park designed to offer purely electric proposals. This, to this day, seems unlikely, but it should not be ruled out in a somewhat further time horizon.

