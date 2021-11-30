Installation size revealed for Dying Light 2

There are still a couple more months to go before the launch of Dying Light 2But we already know exactly how much space this game will take up on your precious SSD. If you thought you were going to need to delete a few games for installation, then that might not be the case.

Via Twitter, bill PlayStation Game Size, that is in charge of digging the database of the PlayStation Store to get this kind of information, he revealed that Dying Light 2 it will take up 21GB of storage, however this will be without its day one patch.

It is worth noting that Techland He promised that there would be no more delays for this game, so theoretically we should be able to play it early next year.

Dying Light 2 will debut on February 4, 2022 for consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: It follows the trend that games on PS5 and Series X don’t take up as much space as their last-gen counterparts. Obviously, the day one patch needs to be taken into account, but we want to believe that it will not increase your weight as much.

Via: Twitter