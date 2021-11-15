The processor must be: a one gigahertz (1 GHz) processor or faster, with two or more cores in a compatible 64-bit processor or a system-on-a-chip (SoC). For its part, the RAM must be equal to or greater than 4 GB. Storage must be 64GB or more. Additionally, Microsoft advises that additional storage space may be required to download updates or enable specific features.

Before knowing whether or not our computer is compatible with the installation of Windows 11, we must know what are the minimum requirements that Microsoft demands to be able to opt for this version without running any risk in the installation.

Although it is not recommended installing a computer that is not compatible or does not meet the requirements, it can be done if you think it is safe. What’s more, there is no difficulty and no extra step, as we will see in the next paragraphs.

Your computer’s graphics card must support DirectX12 and we must have UEFi compatible with Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. This TPM 2.0 is one of the most important problems when it comes to updating the computer.

What does Microsoft say?

Of course, Microsoft ensures that It is not recommended to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the minimum system requirements. From their website, they explain: “If you decide to install Windows 11 on hardware that is not suitable, you should bear in mind that there is a risk of compatibility problems. The device may not function properly due to these compatibility issues or other issues. It is no longer possible to guarantee that devices that do not meet these system requirements will receive updates, including but not limited to security updates. “

In fact, if we follow the installation steps we will see a Windows 11 disclaimer when we are installing the new version of the operating system. A message that alerts us to what we are doing and warns us that if you damage the equipment due to lack of compatibility, the warranty will not cover it. The disclaimer that people who want to install it will see is the following.

“This computer does not meet the minimum system requirements to run Windows 11 – these requirements help ensure a higher quality and trusted experience. It is not recommended to install Windows 11 on this computer as it may cause compatibility problems. If Windows 11 is installed, the computer will no longer be supported and updates will not be able to be received. If equipment damage occurs due to lack of compatibility, it will not be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. “

Install Windows from your computer

Always under your responsibility and taking into account that it is not recommended, we can install Windows 11 on an unsupported computer. As we have seen in the previous section, we will only see a message or disclaimer that will tell us that Microsoft is not responsible if you are doing the installation.

To do this, we can do it from Media Creation Tool to force the update from scratch. We simply need to have an Internet connection, a USB drive or external for the image or ISO file and follow the steps indicated from the Microsoft help page to do so. We need to mount the ISO image either on a USB flash drive (a pendrive) or if you want on a DVD (although something less common today and in disuse) This will allow us to install and change to the new version.

The steps are the following:

You go to the location where you downloaded the ISO file

Right click

Tap on “Properties”

Here, go to the “General” tab that you will see in the window

Click on “change …”

And choose “Windows Explorer” in the option “opens with”

Confirm with “Apply”

Click the right mouse button and choose “Mount”

This, as explained from Microsoft, will make you have created a virtual boot disk. Just double-click on it to see the files there are and just tap on “setup.exe” to begin the installation. In this case, the installation on the new computer where you will have Windows 11.

Trick from regedit

Although currently users are doing the installation without any problem, a trick for months helps us jump the limit.

We simply have to follow the same steps as if we had a compatible computer but the system will tell us, at a point, that it is not. At that moment we just have to press Shift + F10 and write “regedit”. This will open the Windows Registry, from where we will type a series of codes to allow us to continue with the process. Inside the registry, we will: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEM and there to Setup, and we create three new keys with value 1: BypassTPMCheck, BypassRAMCheck and BypassSecureBootCheck.

It’s a good idea?

We can do it and we can have all kinds of news But you must bear in mind that if the process goes wrong, it will not be covered by the guarantee. Another problem that we are going to have is that perhaps not all the functions that Windows 11 incorporates are compatible with your computer and you cannot enjoy everything it offers, for example.

Does it compensate? Windows 10 will continue to receive updates until 2025 so there is no problem if you do not update and continue using the current version of the operating system. It will not expire in two or three days and is still supported. If your computer is still not compatible, you have four years to be able to change to a more current one and then have all these advantages. It may be worth giving up the news to avoid problems but it will depend on each user and their knowledge.