One of the advantages of having an ecosystem like Android is that you can install the same apps and games on various devices. Phone, tablets, smart TV or compatible player, smart watch … Even in Windows 11. Also, thanks to its google play store, downloads can be organized from the same site with your Google account. For example, you can install applications on Android TV without turning on the tv or the Android TV player.

Installing applications on Android TV has no secret. Android TV has Google Play and shows you the applications and games compatible with this large screen platform. Once logged in with your Google account, you can download and / or buy apps and games and fill your TV or device with applications. And with the Google account, you will see your compatible devices and applications downloaded and purchased on any other device. The latter from Apps> My apps.

What’s more, accessing Google Play from any device or web browser, with your Google account, you can tell Google Play to install an application or game on another device, remotely. Even if it is off. When you turn on and access the internet, one of the first things you will do is download and install that game or application.

Install apps on Android TV from the web

First method to install applications on Android TV remotely. It works on any device, since you just need a web browser from which to open the online version of Google Play. We log in and check our list of compatible and paired devices.

To log in, click on the icon in the upper right corner. Once logged in with your Google account, you will see your account image. Then, click on the icon below gear-shaped. It will show you your email and authentication preferences. But what interests us is to see the section My devices. It shows the name you gave it, the manufacturer, model, when you last used it and when to register it. From there you can edit the nickname or name of each device by pressing Edit.

Once we have made sure that we have all our Android devices linked, now we are going to look for applications and games to install on Android TV. When you enter the tab of an app or game, you will see an indication about its compatibility. Something like “This application is available for some of your devices.” If you click on that phrase, you will see the list of devices with a marker. A V for compatible and an X for unsupported.

Finally, if you click on the button Install from Google Play in its online version, you will see a drop-down with the list of compatible devices. For example, your TV or Android TV player. After choosing it, Google Play will proceed to install it when that device is turned on and connected to the internet.

Install apps on Android TV from Android

If you have an Android phone, you can also install games and apps on Android TV without even turning on your Android TV compatible TV or device. All you have to do is go to Google Play, log in with your Google account, if you haven’t already, and search for the applications and games that you are interested in installing. Until not long ago, on Google Play you could install apps and games for that Android device.

But if you have the most recent version of Google Play, you will now see a drop-down button under the callsign Install. That dropdown appears when the application or game is compatible with multiple devices. Or if you have different devices Android or Android TV compatible. It also serves for Android Wear. The fact is that by clicking on the drop-down you can install that game or application on your phone but also on other devices. If not, it is possible uncheck devices where you don’t want to install it.

In the case at hand. You search for “HBO Max” on Google Play on your Android phone. Inside the tab, you will see the drop-down Install. The list of Android devices linked to your Google account will appear in the drop-down menu. Among them, your compatible Android TV or TV player. Uncheck your phone from the list and / or other devices and leave only Android TV. When that TV or player turns on and accesses the internet, HBO Max will automatically install.