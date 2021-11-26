The RRSS have become the perfect showcase to show us which garments or accessories are the most hot of the moment. The only downside is that in most cases, these designs are accompanied by such high prices that become impossible for the vast majority. This is where the signatures low-cost they jump into action, launching similar proposals for much less. And today it is the turn of one of the top footwear firms of the moment: Mach & Mach has one of the most viewed shoes on Instagram and Bershka presents us with a perfect version for our Christmas looks.

Of different colors, finished in points and with a large bow of strass, Mach & Mach has become one of the fashion girls’ favorite shoe brands. Wearing big feet celebrities like Elsa Hosk, Elena Perminova or Dua Lipa, their most iconic design is on sale for 935 euros.





Silk satin shoes.

Rosalía AF1 Espardille Nike Shoes

Luxury they seem, low-cost are

Black in color and wearing a large bow tie. strass, this Bershka design becomes a great economical option for all those in love with the original brand. High-heeled and tied at the ankle, this version is on sale for 39.99 euros.





Slingback heel shoe with rhinestone bow detail.

Photos | Instagram @machandmach, Bershka