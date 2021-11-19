Instagram seems to want to take action against fake profiles and will do so by requesting a video from those accounts that are suspicious.

Security in social networks is something that must be taken into account, the different platforms have begun to integrate methods to verify the identity of the people who register.

Some of these measures are, for example, receiving a message on the mobile phone or confirming in a link within the email. Of course, these measures may seem sufficient.

The reality is that many of these measures do not finish working and, that is why, now Instagram has decided to take action on the matter. What the Meta social network wants to do is ask for a video of people’s faces.

Of course, this video will not be requested from all users. The only ones who will have to do this are those with suspicious accounts. These suspicions are usually, for the most part, bot or fake accounts.

And, is that, InstagramAlthough it may not seem like it, you have had a problem for a long time regarding the type of users that exist within your application. Many users have complained when using the application.

Complaints from these users may have prompted Instagram users to take action. The statement has been made through Twitter responding to the news that a user has given.

Of course, this new feature will not reach all users. What has been seen is that it will only arrive for users with new accounts. This video that has to be recorded is of the face to verify that you are a real person.

Also, to ensure that the video is not kept on Instagram’s servers, the social network has commented that they will be removed in a month. We will have to wait to see if this new system manages to reduce the number of false profiles.