

Dec 12, 2021 at 11:32 am CET



After more than five years, Instagram plans to bring back “a version” of its chronological feed next year. All this in a series of statements before a court.

“We are currently working on a version for the feed on a chronological basis that we hope to launch next year,” explained Mosseri, one of the company’s spokespersons, adding that the company has been working on the feature “for months”. He did not share additional details on how such a feed would work, but said the company is “targeting the first quarter of next year” for launch.

Launching an option for a chronological feed would be a major change for the app, which has consistently defended its algorithmic feed despite persistent complaints and user theories about how your posts are classified according to financial interests.

Since then, Instagram has faced even greater scrutiny on how its algorithms rate and suggest content, particularly for teens and younger users. Congress has also been debating legislation to control the rating systems of social media platforms., including a bill that would regulate “malicious” algorithms.