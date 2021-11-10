It seems that the changes due to the controversy about toxicity on Instagram are having an effect on the social network belonging to Facebook (now Meta), who is testing a small novelty to prevent users from spending excessive time in the application. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has announced the feature called ‘Take a Break’ or ‘Take a break’ as “an optional control”.

The function, in particular, will allow you to set rest reminders every 10, 20 or 30 minutes. These will be integrated into the feed, so that the user can see them in a more intuitive way: while browsing between recent publications or Stories.

The Internet user may discard this notice and continue browsing the application. In case you activate sleep mode, the app will show some tips on what to do before returning to Instagram. Mosseri assures that this function has been designed with experts so that they appear advice of tasks that the user can carry out to “disconnect”. Among them, breathe deeply, listen to a song, write what you think or do some pending task.

This is not the first time that details have emerged about this feature. Instagram, in fact, wakefulness its development during the month of October, when the so-called “Facebook Papers” began to appear. Now the feature is being integrated into the app and Mosseri expects to roll it out to all users in December.

What’s new on Instagram is a feature not so different from what iOS and Android have

Without a doubt, the “Take a Break” function is an interesting idea to avoid spending excessive time in the app. But it is not that different from what the respective operating systems offer.

On iOS, for example, you can set a control of daily use time in all system applications. This, in a way, forces us to leave the platform. For example, you can select a usage time of one hour a day for Instagram or TikTok. After that period, the system will notify us by limiting the colors of the screen and showing an option that allows you to close the app, continue browsing for a few more minutes or discard the usage time. Android also has a similar feature called “Digital Wellbeing”.

However, integrating this time-of-use mode into the Instagram app itself may be more intuitive for users. Although, at the moment, it does not seem to be as restrictive a function as the one that is included in the different operating systems.