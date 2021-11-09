If Only Fans or TWitch have shown anything to the world of technology, it is that users are willing to pay for content that really interests them and now Instagram wants to capitalize on the trend.

And is that a leak that comes from the App Store reveals that the social network owned by Meta would be about to adopt a subscription model.

Instagram wants you to get a sponsor for your account with this new feature

The images filtered and distributed by various means, reveal details in the code of the platform within the Apple application store in which some transactions are registered under the description “Instagram subscriptions” for costs ranging from 0.99 to 4.99 dollars (euros ).

Information is limited; however, it is speculated that these subscriptions are being tested with a limited number of users in the United States.

What are subscriptions on Instagram?

Some media like TechCrunch, have provided some screenshots that give more details about this possibility that, for now, would be expected for Instagram users with iOS devices:

Sensor Tower confirms that the first “Instagram Subscriptions” in-app purchase was added to its US App Store listing on November 1 at the price of $ 4.99. The $ 0.99 in-app purchase was added a couple of days later, on November 3.

Image source: Applesfera

These subscriptions would be related to payments that would allow users to access all kinds of exclusive content that would range from images and videos to stories. Additionally, badges could be gifted to creators for a fee.

It is important to mention that this does not mean that free content will disappear from Instagram. What will happen is that when subscribing to an account it is possible that users avoid advertising messages and can access exclusive content from the creator that will coexist with those offered for free.