Instagram has announced a series of measures for the youngest and their parents or guardians who will begin to apply next year. These, according to Adam Mosseri, head of the company, will help keep users “even safer on Instagram.” They will also be complemented with those already existing on the platform.

One of the new measures will provide greater security among young people, is the impossibility of tagging or mentioning minors who do not follow that user. That is, if a person tries to tag a minor, and he does not follow that account, he will not be able to do so. Additionally, the user you were trying to tag will not receive any prompts. On the other hand, in January 2022, Instagram will allow massively remove content they have posted over time. For example: images, videos, ‘likes’, comments, etc.

While this last tool will be available to all users, the head of Instagram trusts that it is really useful among the youngest. Mainly, because it will also help them understand “what information they have shared on Instagram.”

Parents and guardians will also have access to tools that will offer better control over what their children do on the platform. In March, Instagram will activate a feature that it will allow you to know how much time your children spend in the app. If necessary, parents can set a time limit. Additionally, young people will also be able to report to their parents if they have reported someone in the app. This, according to Instagram, will help “they can talk to them.”

In parallel, Instagram is developing a “educational center for parents and guardians” (probably virtual) that will provide guides and tools to manage the use of social networks. The app belonging to Meta (Facebook) has confirmed that more additional functions to those already announced will arrive over the next year.

The new tools will coexist with those already existing on the platform. The social network is globally deploying the function “take a break” or “take a break“, which allows you to set reminders so that the app warns us that it is time to breathe deeply, listen to a song that we like or perform a pending task before navigating through Instagram again. The app is also limiting the content that appears in the “explore” tab, avoiding content that may be harmful to teenagers.