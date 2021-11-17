Instagram verifies your identity with a selfie video

Instagram now verifies the identity of users with a selfie video, we will tell you how the new application security standard works.

Instagram launched Video Selfie for verification of new users in order to reduce spam and fake accounts. The new security process, the application for mobile devices has already begun to request the selfie video from users.

The selfie video verification process of Instagram asks users to take a short, 30-second video, while turning their heads, as a new method to verify their identity.

Instagram asks users to take the selfie video “to help confirm that you are a real person” to reduce the number of fake accounts or spam on the platform.

The owner of Instagram, Meta (formerly Facebook), promises that it will not collect any biometric data and that this function will only be used for identity verification and nothing else. Identity verification ideally occurs when a new user signs up to the platform, so not all users will be prompted.

The exact description according to the screenshots of the users who have received the request says: “We need a short video of turning the head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you are a real person and confirm your identity. “

Once the selfie video is recorded, users will need to submit it to Meta to confirm their identity. Goal clarifies that this video will never be viewable on Instagram and it will be removed from the servers within 30 days. The company also promises that the selfie videos will not be used for facial recognition and insists that it will not collect biometric data.