Instagram uses video selfies for identity verification: what you should do

As one more strategy to combat fake profiles and spam accounts, a real headache for all social networks, Instagram, from Meta Platforms, has started a plan to add demands to users.

From now on, Instagram requests that account owners take a selfie video to verify their identity.

As published by the social media specialist Matt Navarra, and confirm media such as Engadget and XDA-Developers, the company that owns Instagram, Facebook (now called Meta), ensures that those video selfies will never be in sight and will be deleted in a month.

Meta also says that it will not collect biometric data or use facial recognition technology available to the company for any practice other than identity verification.

Basically, Instagram is asking new users to record a short video clip in selfie format that will then be used by the company’s artificial intelligence algorithms to confirm that the person requesting the account is a real person.

This system is already used by applications related to finance, such as bank and exchange apps, for example.

The request for identification on Instagram is not only occurring in new accounts, but in existing ones, although it is not clear what causes the system to activate.

Apparently a trigger is the login to a new device and when an account has a unusual behavior as a cataract of “I like”, but none of this is confirmed until the company issues an official statement, something that until this November 16 has not happened.

The change affects accounts around the world, including those located in Latin America, from Mexico to Chile and Argentina.

When activated, the system asks the user to take a selfie video “turning his head in different directions” because “that helps us to confirm that you are a real person and to confirm your identity.”

That’s when the company warns that it will not use the data from the Instagram re-verification and that it will delete it in 30 days.

Meta swears and perjures that it will not use facial recognition or collect biometric information for any marketing or advertising strategy and that it will not sell or deliver what it collects to third parties.