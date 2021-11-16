In recent times the news related to Facebook and security that have come to light has not been exactly good. Data leaks and other controversies aside, it seems that at least for the public the company wants to change. And the last sample we are seeing on Instagram, a platform that is beginning to request identity confirmation by video.

With more and more doubts about whether or not many of the profiles that circulate on social networks are true or not, Instagram, the company owned by Meta now proposes to control the proliferation of false profiles and the method they have chosen is the video verification to confirm that there is a real person behind the registration.

You are a person, not a bot

This is not something revolutionary, since for some steps it is something that is already used. I myself have used video verification on occasion accompanied by my ID. The difference is that now with Instagram it will be a selfie video and artificial intelligence those who will dictate if we are a real person.

Although in the tests carried out by the Xataka Móvil team we have not yet seen this change reflected, there are already threads and more threads in Reddit in which the users count as when they try to log into Instagram, the platform asks them to take a selfie video with the front camera to verify their identity.

Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users identity Meta promises not to collect biometric data. pic.twitter.com/FNT2AdW8H2 – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 15, 2021

Discovered by Matt Navara and commented on your Twitter account, Instagram has started identity verification using video recordings that users must take. They must record a short video clip of themselves that will then be analyzed by an algorithm to confirm that there is a real person behind that profile. When the user wants to register, a screen appears with the following message:

“We need a short video of how to turn your head in different directions. This helps us to confirm that you are a real person and to confirm your identity.”

At this point two questions arise. The first, related to the data collected, is the one that asks what Meta will do with it. According to the information that appears at the bottom of the screen, these will never be visible on Instagram and they will be removed in 30 days. They also announce that they will not collect biometric data nor will you use the company’s facial recognition technology.

The second, and this is on a personal basis, is that with this system what we do is confirm that there is a person behind that account, but not that we are who we say we are or if, for example, a person can register a multitude of accounts with different emails.

After a timid start at the end of the summer of 2020, with tests to launch this security control, it seems that the company finally it has been decided to implement the new function for everyone and it is a matter of hours or days before it reaches more users.

Via | XDA Developers