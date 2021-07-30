Good news! Thewith duration ofto all users.

Since this format was launched, many creators suggested to the app to increase the duration of this format, which initially only offered two options: 15 and 30 seconds.

This attracted attention, since its main competitors such as TikTok or Kwai, if they offered the duration of 1 minute and recently, TikTok already supports videos up to 3 minute duration.

This is good news for the creators of Reels, now that they have 30 additional seconds, to be able to share more information in its contents.