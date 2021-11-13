The growth of TikTok continues unstoppable and from Meta they are willing to do something about it – and from Netflix too, in their own way. Instagram Stories today are so common that many may think they were born with the platform.

But it’s not like that. The company run by Mark Zuckerberg was heavily inspired by Snapchat to bring that feature to life in 2016. It has now done something very similar with the text-to-speech feature of the Chinese social network owned by ByteDance.

Now, as in TikTok, Instagram users will have the possibility to create Reels with an automatically generated voice. In addition, they will have different styles and effects to choose the one that best suits the content.

How to pass text to speech on Instagram Reels

As explained by Instagram in a post, making use of this function is very easy and completes in a few seconds. Follow these steps to convert text to speech on your next Reel.

Open Instagram.

Press the button Create (+) or swipe right.

Choose Reels.

Record or upload a video from the gallery.

Add text using the corresponding tool.

Tap the text bubble and select Text to speech.

Choose the type of voiceover that you like the most.

Publish your Reel.

Remember that you can also tap on “Effects” within the audio mixer to modify the voice to your liking. Choose from “helium”, “giant” or “robot” options before posting your Instagram Reel.

Keep in mind that this possibility is available, for the moment, only on the reels, which is a different function than Stories. And we invite you to use it, since it is a important accessibility feature for some users.

The company has not detailed any expansion plans for this feature. It has also not provided details of what the supported languages ​​will be. Although if TikTok has support for Spanish, we assume that Instagram, sooner or later, will also have it.

Be patient, now you just have to wait for the text to speech to reach your device. Make sure you have the application updated to the latest version from the Play Store of your Android phone or the App Store of the iPhone.

And if you want to try a new Instagram feature right now, you can turn to the Messenger-style States that are being deployed this week. Find all the details, here.