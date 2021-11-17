Instagram is paying creators to post Reels with direct bonuses. Since launching the program this summer, Instagram has gradually expanded incentives to more creators.

Instagram has bet heavily on retaining talent on its platform, and has improved the financial compensation it offers its creators with a series of bonuses, in an attempt to get them to post more reels.

For the month of November, Instagram offers some creators a maximum bonus of $ 35,000 (around 30,000 euros) if the creators’ reels accumulate about 58 million views in a month, according to the documentation to which you have had access Business Insider.

Reels bonuses were launched in July after Mark Zuckerberg will announce that Facebook (now Meta) would invest $ 1 billion in its creators until 2022.

The announcement was accompanied by the presentation of a “Reels summer bonus”, the first way creators could get paid direct from Instagram for posting short-form videos.

Bonuses vary and Instagram has not explained how the formula is calculated. In fact the difference between the maximum bonuses offered to creators can be quite wide.

For example, 2 meme creators have been offered a different maximum bonus, with a difference of $ 3,000 (2,500 euros).

Travis Hawley was recently offered a maximum bonus of $ 5,500 for 9.82 million “bonus plays“(also known as views), while another creator, Jackson Weimer, was offered a maximum of $ 8,500 for 9.28 million views during the same period.

“We are testing new ways to pay creators, so there may be fluctuations as we start“, says a Meta spokesperson to Business Insider.

“The goal here is to help as many emerging creators as possible win, and in the long term“, assures the spokesman.”In general, we are working towards custom bonuses, where the amount of bonuses and the number of plays allows the creator to earn significantly in a way that is achievable and transparent“.

However, creators do not need to reach the maximum bonus (or views) threshold to get paid. As eligible creators continue to release Reels and hit milestones, they will be able to earn money and get paid.

“In the Reels Play bonus, the first views creators receive will lead to higher payouts, because everyone should have the potential to win, even if they are just starting out.“, clarifies the spokesman.

Below you can see a timeline that specifies how much money Instagram has offered to different creators as a maximum bonus since July 2021, according to the documents to which it has had access Business Insider:

July: $ 500 for 200,000 views (400 euros).

October: $ 800 for 1.77 million views (690 euros).

November: $ 1,000 for 1.74 million views (860 euros).

November: $ 5,500 for 9.82 million views (4,700 euros).

November: $ 8,500 for 9.28 million views (7,350 euros).

November: $ 35,000 for 58.31 million visits (30,400 euros).

Who receives these bonuses?

Creators who have been offered these bonuses go from influencers from lifestyle to meme accounts, some with hundreds of thousands of followers and others with far fewer, such as “micro” influencers like Maddy Corbin (who has 51,000 followers on Instagram).

Instagram offered Corbin a maximum of $ 1,000 (about 860 euros) if he accumulated 1.74 million views on his reels before November 5, according to documentation provided by Corbin.

Jera Foster-Fell, a lifestyle content creator and coach motivational, with 181,000 followers on Instagram and more of 1.3 million on TikTok, you received a notification on your Instagram that you were eligible for a Reels bonus with a maximum of $ 8,500 (7,300 euros) last week, he says.

“My reels have a fairly average performance“Foster-Fell tells Business Insider. “When I have seen that I have to reach a collective of 9.28 million views in about 30 days … My initial reaction has been like, I’m not going to do that“.

But the bonus “definitely gives me an incentive to try“, Add.

Then there are Sam and Cori Werrell, who have 283,000 followers on Instagram (and more of 310,000 on TikTok). The couple was recently notified that they can earn a maximum of $ 35,000 (30,400 euros approximately) by accumulating some 58 million views on Instagram, according to the documentation to which you have had access Business Insider.

2 other creators commented that they also offered them $ 35,000 maximum bonus on a TikTok that Foster-Fell public about the Instagram bonus program.

“I think platforms are fighting for creators and they’re fighting for content, even though there are more creators and more content than ever right now“shares Sam Werrell.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Lucas Gª Alcalde.