Announces that the accounts of users under the age of 16 will be private by default, so that only approved followers can view posts, like, or comment; but this control measure can be managed.

In the United States, the upcoming online security bill states that technology companies are responsible for ensuring that children and minors do not access potentially harmful content. As a result, the new security measure has been questioned by children’s charities in Europe.

Before making this decision, Instagram conducted tests among users under the age of 16 And the result was that only one in five minors opted for a public account when the private setting was the default, he said.

“Historically, we asked young people to choose between a public account or a private account when they signed up for Instagram, but our recent research showed they appreciate a more private experience, “the company said.

For its part, Facebook, the parent company of Instagram He said of minor users and children that “The reality is that they are already online and, without a foolproof way to prevent people from misrepresenting their age, we want to create experiences designed specifically for them, managed by parents and guardians.”

But the new system of predetermined privatization of the accounts of minors of 16 years, based on age listed on account, so users can lie about their age to avoid such restrictions.

Another objective of this change is to prevent accounts from displaying potentially suspicious behavior, such as having been “recently blocked” from sending messages or following children’s accounts, because this would make them “hard to find for certain adults”said Instagram.

It should be noted that in March 2021, Instagram announced that users of legal age could only send messages to teenagers who were already following them, therefore, with the latest update they tried to “find the right balance.”

On the other hand, the restriction on the accounts of those under 16 years of age will allow Advertisers target children based solely on age, gender, and location, instead of interests and browsing habits.

Finally, Instagram noted that they are also developing artificial intelligence systems to find and delete child accounts.