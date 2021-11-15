Instagram launches a bonus program!

Following in the footsteps of other platforms, Instagram has decided to offer a bonus to content creators of its famous “Reels” format. As reported, the company has begun testing your Reels Play bonus program, offering bonuses of up to $ 10,000, and from which there have already been several beneficiaries.

The initiative mainly seeks compete for creators’ preference over TikTok, as the platform whose rise has been a real counterweight to Instagram in the last two years, and which currently gathers more than one billion active users every month.

Instagram launches Reels Play

From Instagram have reported that creators will be able to receive bonuses of up to ten thousand dollars, for the publication of “Reels”. And that it is being tested with a small number of creators, and users should “expect them to fluctuate while we’re still getting started”. The company claims that the bonuses will be more personalized in the future.

However, and according to information shared from 9to5mac, the first tests have left some complaints from users. A) Yes, a creator with more than 50,000 followers earned $ 1,000 in a month, but some people with more followers made only $ 600. Other creators said they were offered $ 800 if they reached 1.7 million views on all videos posted in one month.

While Instagram unifies the conditions to access the bonus program, several of the candidates to access the bonus plan have also shown concern about the constant failures of the server of the social network belonging to Meta, which in the last episode limited access to the platform for six hours.

In recent years, Instagram has had to find alternatives to stay current with the arrival of TikTok and the benefits it provides to its creators. In addition to the addition of the reels format, new editing options similar to TikTok, this bonus seems the definitive resource to equalize the battle for preference between these two social networks.

