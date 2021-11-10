Instagram is getting closer to testing paid subscriptions for those who want to see exclusive stories

Instagram will have subscriptions. This new feature of the social network, belonging to Goal, It will favor some users and more than anything the content creators. Find out the details in this note!

Instagram, the social network owned by Goal (before Facebook) is full with the changes, modifications and improvements of various features. Now it’s time to talk about some stories Exclusive that Instagram It will allow you to see only if you have a paid subscription. Content creators are the ones who will benefit the most from this update since the subscription will start at $ 0.99 per month.

#Instagram is working on stories for fan clubs, exclusive stories visible only to fan club members 👀 ℹ️ It is not possible to take screenshots of exclusive stories. pic.twitter.com/GAYvRFVBss – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) June 21, 2021

TechCrunch confirmed that this novelty is close to launching, so we will soon see how it works in depth. This medium also assured that Sensor Tower and Apptopia, who track changes in mobile apps, noted that in the description of Instagram, which can be seen both in Google Play like in the App Store, added information about in-app purchases related to this new feature. According to these analytics companies, the research team Instagram updated your app to ios And it has already added the purchase options to this new version, but only within the United States and is under the name of Instagram Subscriptions.

To be able to see the stories Exclusive of the influencer or content creator you want it seems that there will be more than one type of subscription, since prices start from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99. Apparently, when followers (who are not subscribed) come across an Exclusive Story they will see a message saying “only members can view this story”. Also, these stories will not allow screenshots, which would leave unsubscribed followers out of a ton of content.

Another advantage that those who pay per month will have will be to be able to participate live especially for subscribers. Also, in the price list there are those related to the badges, which could be used to send some kind of gift in the live videos. All these features surely influence the cost when choosing the type of subscription or plan you choose.

While this new property will help content creators by earning them income while sharing exclusive content for their followers, it will clearly benefit Instagram himself, as the company would keep a commission from the profits.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create lists of Close Friends 👀 pic.twitter.com/CYLIIs4qFJ – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) November 9, 2021

Another feature that is in development is the function Close Friends, which would create a category within your Best Friends group so that you can make more specific groups and create specific stories for whoever you want.

Share it with whoever you want