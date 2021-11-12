The race to capture the attention of young people on social networks is still latent, and although the ‘Facebook Papers’ made it clear why a good number of teenagers have abandoned Instagram in favor of TikTok, the platform offers new features to encourage its use. The Company Welcomes ‘Text To Speech’ Features And Voice Effects In Reels.

Through a post on the Creators account on Instagram they have made the arrival of both features to Reels official. The ‘Text to Speech’ feature will allow content creators to automatically generate a voice to read the text of the Reel in question. In this way, we can add a narration to our content without having to use our own voice.

How to access these new features

To access this function, just go to the Reels camera, record a video, write any text in it, and by clicking on the generated text, we access a menu where we find the option ‘Text to speech’. We will have two options to choose from.

The voice effects will allow us to modify the audio of our Reel. In this way, we can add voice filters such as if we had swallowed the helium of a balloon, that of a robot, or that of a giant, among others. The function is found in the audio settings of the Reel itself, in the icon of the musical note.

These functions were already available on TikTok, proving once again that it is their main inspiration for adding new features to Reels, as was already the case with Snapchat.

In regards to Instagram, Lately we have seen the arrival of long-awaited functions to the platform. The last one was the possibility of uploading photos from the PC on Instagram, in addition to eliminating the 10,000 followers limit to add links to our stories.