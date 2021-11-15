Instagram incorporates more functions for Reels: voice effects and text-to-speech conversion

Apparently, Instagram wants to compete with the successful TikTokas several of its latest additions are classic video sharing app features. However, the social network owned by Goal, is far from losing relevance. The new tools that we can enjoy are designed for Reels and they are: text to speech conversion and new voice effects.

These functions, while giving creators a hand to renew, innovate and modernize their content, also make them Reels may be more accessible to some Instagram users, especially the tool text-to-speech or text-to-speech conversion, which provides great help to people with vision problems.

Converting text to speech it will serve for cases in which a user writes whatever is in their videos and wants an automatically generated voice to read the text aloud. To use this function we have to record or upload a video and click where it says Preview. Then you add the text you want and, if you already have the update, you go to the option Text-to-Speech, that you found it inside the text bubble. Once selected, we choose one of the two voice options available and it is ready to be published.

On the other hand, we have the voice effects for the Reels. To use this tool, the procedure is similar to the previous one. We upload or record a video, let’s Preview and we touch the icon of the musical note. There the Audio controls. On one side we can modify the volume of the video or add a song, and on the other we have the Effects edit, where we will find several options to choose from: helium, giant, vocalist, announcer or robot.

