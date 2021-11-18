Instagram launched its carousel option a few years ago and it quickly became one of users’ favorite features.

However, users have had to deal with some inconveniences when using this function, for example when you made a publication and made a mistake in the selection of the photos, you had to delete everything that you had included in the carousel and start over.

Thus the process became annoying and tedious. Instagram realized it and now, it will finally allow us to delete photos from the carousel without having to delete all the photos.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced this Wednesday, through a video on Twitter, the addition of two new functions to improve the user experience, including the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel.

Covering ✌️ this week:

– Carousel Deletion (finally!)

– Rage Shake

Now when you have a photo carousel open in the application, you can edit it without any problem.

You just have to go to the three-point menu provided by the carousel, select “Edit” and then click on the small trash can icon at the top left of the image or video you want to delete and that’s it!

This way users will have more ways to manage their carousel posts, without having to waste so much time; getting the most out of the tool.

This new feature is already rolling out on Instagram and is now available on iOS, with Android coming soon.

The second feature that was also announced in Adam Mosseri’s post was “Anger Shake,” which will allow users to report problems quickly, just by shaking their cell phone.

If you are using the application and you encounter a malfunction, just shake your phone while the application is open and a screen will appear with the question: “Did something go wrong?” and right there you will have a space to report your problem.

In this way, Instagram shows its commitment to improve its application and the experience of its platform users.