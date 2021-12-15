To prevent him from closing the gap, he continues to use the same strategy and has copied a key feature of TikTok .

Instagram is probably the social network that does this the most. First he started by copying Snapchat and now he sees how, in the rearview mirror, TikTok comes like a missile.

Social networks know that they are the protagonists of that movie of The immortals. There can only be one left, so they are all trying to copy each other, so that their users stay hooked on them for as long as possible.

The title says it all. Now, in the reels From Instagram, the content creator has a new feature. If a user comments on the video you have posted, You can give it to «Reply» and it will let you add a sticker with that comment what can you put in a new reel.

You can also move it to place it in the position you want within the new video of the reel, as well as change its color. In this way, you can do a video response to the comment.

The social network itself announced the new feature on its official Twitter on December 11, 2021.

We love the communities that creators have built on Instagram. 😊❤️ That’s why we’re excited to launch Reels Visual Replies, a new feature to interact with your audience. You can now reply to comments with Reels and the comment will pop up as a sticker. pic.twitter.com/dA3qj1lAwE – Instagram (@instagram) December 10, 2021

Of course, being Twitter, users were quick to point out how much that looked like the Chinese social network that is busting it.

And, if you are a regular user of TikTok, you will know that this feature, or we are going to say that a practically identical one, you already had it. You can make that video response to what your followers have told you.

At the moment, on Instagram, this possibility is only for videos, not for photographs. It is also true that we would not be surprised if they applied it to images as well, especially if the thing succeeds.

Social networks are increasingly identical

There is no doubt what is the strategy of social networks. Copying each other so that users do not leave them, in order to go to others because they have something that they do not find in yours.

And once copied, the question is to wait and for the social network with less money to deflate.

That is why Instagram started to look like suspiciously to Snapchat and now to TikTok. In fact, with the Snapchat theme it has worked, the latter stagnating with some 300 million users. Instagram has 1.3 billion and TikTok is trailing at about 1 billion and rising.

However, Instagram is not the only one doing these things. Youtube you have already tried something similar to reels, same as Twitter. Even Spotify is experimenting with the issue. What happens is that they are little-used features that seem to fit less in the day-to-day life of the users of these other networks.

We’ll see if this strategy works as well for Instagram as it does with Snapchat.