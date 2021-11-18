During the last months, Instagram It has introduced a good number of new features aimed at improving the experience of its users. Adam mosseri, head of the platform, again used his account Twitter to report what is on its way to the mobile application. This will solve, in the end, the biggest problem with carousels.

Have you regretted – or wrong – sharing an image on a carousel? Surely on some occasion you had the need to delete a specific photo, but it is not possible. The “solution”, at least in the past, was clear the entire carousel, choose the right images and share it again. Well, this inappropriate practice in terms of user experience will be left behind.

The manager announced that, with the following Instagram update on iOS and Android, users will be able to delete specific images or videos from a carousel. All you have to do is click on the icon with the three dots located at the top of the publication, and then click “Edit”. The next step is to go to the photo you want to delete and click on the icon (trash can) in the upper left corner. As simple as that.

It is incredible that a function that – on paper – is easy to implement, came so long later despite being one of the most recurring requests in the community. Fortunately, Instagram finally listened to its users.

Instagram will make it easier to report problems

Beyond removing images from carousels individually, Instagram will also allow you to report problems just by shaking your smartphone. Yes, you read that right. What kinds of problems? Operating, mainly. For example, if you think something is wrong with the application, just shake your device and you will quickly see a dashboard to generate the report. Mosseri indicates that this proposal, which is currently only available in the United States, will make it easier for them to obtain more feedback from users to resolve bugs.