When we open Instagram, the posts that we see on the screen are usually ordered by the most prominent ones, or those that the algorithm has detected that may interest us the most. Nevertheless, a few years ago there was the option of viewing the content in chronological order, as it happens on Twitter. Now Instagram plans to bring this option back.

In an event focused on the safety of adolescents in social networks, Adam Mosseri, current head of Instagram, commented that supported “giving people the option to have a chronological feed”.

New feeds and suggested posts

From Instagram they have already confirmed that will bring back an option to see the posts of people we follow in chronological order. In addition, we will also have the possibility of having a feed only for favorites, where we will find posts from people that we have added to this group. The company ensures that both feeds are optional.

Mosseri says they have been working for months to bring this feed option back in chronological order, something that was removed from the platform five years ago.

Another of the functionalities that Instagram is working on is the ability to view suggested posts in the feed. This will cause us to see content from accounts that we do not follow, but that the algorithm detects that we might be interested in, something similar to what happens on Twitter.

The company has always been in favor of defending its algorithm in the feed despite all the complaints from users. In fact, Mosseri wrote a post on the company’s official blog, where he claimed that a feed in chronological order “made it impossible for people to see everything, missing all the posts that mattered to them.”

The Instagram team has faced all kinds of criticism and has been thoroughly scrutinized for its refusal to incorporate a mode in chronological order, making people rely solely on the algorithm itself.

Instagram points to the first quarter of 2022 as the approximate date for the arrival of all these changes. We will have to wait to know how they are integrated into the application and the reception of the public before these new options.

