Reuters.- Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will ask on Wednesday that an industry body determine best practices to help ensure the safety of minors online.

Mosseri, who runs Instagram, which is part of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said in written testimony before a Senate committee that the industry body it should address “how to verify age, how to design age-appropriate experiences and how to design parental controls”.

He added that companies like Instagram “should have to adhere to these standards to achieve some of our Section 230 protections.”

Section 230 is a provision of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 that protects companies that host user-created content from potential lawsuits that may arise from postings on its services.

