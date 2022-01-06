Instagram begins testing three different ways of viewing feed content | Technology

Having the Instagram feed ordered chronologically is getting closer and closer, the social network has already started its tests on mobile devices and has added two more ways to view the content.

Instagram has finally listened to users. And, it is that, it seems that the return of the chronological feed is getting closer and closer. The social network of photos and videos changed the way in which user publications appeared a few years ago, the discontent was general, but they decided to turn a deaf ear.

2022 seems to be the year in which those on Instagram pay attention to reasons. They have been made to beg, but it seems that the return of the chronological feed is getting closer and closer. In recent weeks the plans of the application have been made public, one of them being to improve the way in which users make use of the feed.

Not only would they bring back the chronological order, they would also add two new ways of seeing these contents. In fact, what has been done to date is that there was only one by default. Now we would have the ability to first see the publications of the users we follow.

In addition, also to only see exclusively what the users that we have marked as favorites publish. These new ways can be changed at the user’s pleasure from a selector that will appear at the top of the device and that will be the reference when it comes to viewing content on Instagram.

Testing Feed Changes 👀We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order): – Home- Favorites- Following . More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

Although these new feed adjustments are already being tested, the devices chosen for these tests have been Apple iPhones. In a video posted by a Twitter user, you can see how these new ways of understanding the Instagram feed of photos and videos work.

There is still no fixed date for the official and stable arrival of this way of using the Instagram feed to the devices, although if it is already in a trial period we may not have to wait too long to enjoy a feed ordered to our liking.