Meta continues to work to improve security in its applications, but some changes will come a little later than expected.

Things like, Facebook, or rather Meta, not exactly the banner of privacy. And, at this point, things would have to change a lot for it to begin to be. The company bases its business on obtaining data and channeling the advertising of its advertisers in the most efficient way.

However, the company is trying to take steps to protect users’ private communications. For instance, WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption in order to keep conversations safe. However, this does not apply equally to all Meta applications.

Instagram and Facebook, like WhatsApp, are part of Meta, and yet they are still somewhat behind when it comes to implementing the same security solutions. A) Yes, neither the private messages of Instagram nor Facebook Messenger They feature end-to-end encryption.

Unfortunately, the latest Meta update, shared by her head of security to the newspaper Telegraph, is not very flattering. At first, the company indicated that they would try to bring this technology to Messenger and Instagram in 2022. Unfortunately, in a recent update of their plans they have explained that now it will arrive in the year 2023.

Facebook officially changes its name to Meta

This change is part of the measures that Meta is implementing to make its social networks a safer place for minors. Something especially important at a time when it is being questioned that these are their intentions after the controversies they have been starring in.

Of course, having this technology will not transform the company’s applications into 100% secure communication systems, but yes they would offer a higher level of trust to their users. Unfortunately, they will have to opt for another class of solutions if they want to have more privacy.

Related topics: Instagram

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe