Since Instagram stories were launched, the social network has divided them into 15-second segments. However, that limit seems to have come to an end with the new update: now the maximum time that stories can last is 60 seconds.

The news was published by Matt Navarra, one of the most recognized experts in social networks, especially in what has to do with Instagram.

Although it has not been made official, this would happen in the next few hours.

The tool has already been tested for a long time in some accounts and it will spread to the rest shortly.

Instagram is rolling out its longer stories feature Videos of up to 60 seconds will no longer be broken up into segments h / t @gyuval pic.twitter.com/coh8ZA4BQM – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 23, 2021

In October, the developer and researcher of social networks Alessandro Paluzzi, had also advanced that Instagram was testing longer stories.

As Instagram expanded its video formats, extending to longer videos was the natural step on its journey to keep users engaged with the app for longer.

For brands, the possibilities are amplified, since one-minute stories allow filming and broadcasting of the most varied commercials and even commercials.

On Google, stories are especially sought after for one reason: anonymity.

That’s right, most of the searches related to this topic in Mexico and other countries in the region are linked to the idea of ​​seeing them without the account that uploaded the story being able to know.

“See anonymous instagram stories” is the most searched phrase on this topic in Mexico according to Google Trends.

Across the region, the most frequent phrases are “Instagram story ideas”, “Download private Instagram stories”, “How to view Instagram stories without being seen” and “View Instagram stories anonymously”.