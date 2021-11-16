Instagram has been trying for years to fight against the creation of false profiles and currently has various tools that users can use to try to prevent their posts from ending up spammed, such as the ability to block users, reporting channels, and the ability to delete comments or report them if it is considered spam.

As part of these measures, Instagram will now require users to take a selfie video to verify their identity.

Meta ensures that no biometric data will be collected and that this function will only be used for identity verification, the data will be deleted within 30 days.

Social media expert Matt Navarra was the first to discover this new video verification method implemented by Instagram.

The platform will ask users to record a 30-second video of their face in different directions; at the end the app will guide you through the process.

“We need a short video of how to turn the head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you are a real person and confirm your identity » Instagram

At first it was said that the video identity verification would only apply when a new user registered on the platform, however there have been complaints on Twitter and Reddit about already registered users who say that their sessions were closed and to return to accessing their accounts they had to upload a selfie video.

Also through the publications made by some Twitter users, we learned that the system could be activated when you log in on a new device, when you log in with your Instagram account in another app or when it registers abnormal behavior.

So far, Instagram has not made any official pronouncement in this regard. We will have to wait to see how this new identity verification process expands to more users and how it impacts them.

