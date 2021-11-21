As every Sunday the Decoesfera weekly summary loaded with inspiration to achieve the best environments in the home. Our decorative week Today’s includes open houses, Black Friday tips, and some DIY Christmas ideas.

We start tour with Vintage and Chic and the perfection and roundness of an antique house in Sydney. Of their environments, the packs of two velvet cushion covers of Miulee in different colors are worth 13.99 euros on Amazon.

Pack of 2, MIULEE Soft Velvet Square Decoration Blanket Table Set Pillowcases Cushion Cover for Sofa Bedroom 18 x 18 Inch 45 x 45 cm Water Green

Among the deco articles published this week, we find several houses. On Delikatissen they showed us a holiday home in Copenhagen with Danish design and in Decofeelings a home with a different, genuine and original style.

Of their environments a long pile salon rug modern and Scandinavian style decorated with diamonds available on Amazon from 44.99 euros depending on size and a basket with handles that can serve as a flowerpot for 13.99 euros.





Living Room Rug Long-pile Shaggy Long-pile Scandinavian Modern Rhombuses, size: 80×150 cm, Color: Cream 2

DOKOT Natural Seagrass Wicker Basketry Basket, Laundry Baskets with Handle, Folding Belly Basket Planter, Home Decoration Store Toys, Clothes, Fruit or Plants 22 x 20 cm

As for the topic of the week, Black Friday, in NinthCe they explained to us how to get the best sofa for home on Black Friday 2021 and in A House with Views They showed us a selection of the best Black Friday 2021 deals for the house.

Of their environments, a round side table in black there is it in Amazon for only 39 euros and a photo frame from Amazon Basics for 26.09 euros.





GOLDFAN Round Side Table Small Nightstand with Removable Tray Sofa Coffee Table for Living Room Bed Room or Office, Ø47.5 x 52.2 cm (Black)

Amazon Basics – Photo frame, 20 x 25 cm, Black, Pack of 5 units

Christmas in Decorablog We found an article about Christmas wreaths in green to decorate the home and in A Pinch of HomeIn a DIY plan, thirteen ideas to recycle Nutella glass jars including Christmas proposals.

A Christmas wreath For the door with LED and that works with batteries, we find it on Amazon for 44.99 euros and if we want to make Christmas decorations ourselves, three rolls of decorative ribbon To decorate or wrap gifts there are them for 17.99 euros.





Christmas Wreath For LED Door, Artificial Advent Wreath With LED Lights Battery Operated, Christmas Wreath With Fir Cones, Snowflakes, Berries For Home Door, Home Decor

JNUYISW Wired Christmas Ribbon, 3 Rolls Red Buffalo Plaid Burlap Ribbon with Wire Edge, Christmas Ribbons for Gift Wrapping, Christmas Tree, Crafts, Decoration

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And up to here our decorative week Today, we return next Sunday with a new summary.

In Decoesfera | The decorative week: inspiration for living rooms and bathrooms and a little order and Christmas