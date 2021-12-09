Insomniac Games explains why Marvel's Spider-Man isn't getting new suits on PS4

Just a few days ago, Insomniac Games announced a new free update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered what will add two new suits based on the upcoming spider-man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this way, players will be able to equip Peter Parker with the Black and Gold suit and / or the Integrad suit, starting this Friday, December 10, although only in the remastering of the PS5, since the original PS4 game will not receive this patch for a reason that the developer has now wanted to explain.

To the confusion of many players for not receiving this free DLC, Insomniac explained that «Since its launch in 2018, we’ve updated Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) 19 times, adding more costumes and features than originally planned. Each patch has been technically more complex, especially for PS4 HDD transmission performance maintenance«. In this way, “To ensure that gamers continue to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) at its optimal performance, we have made the difficult decision to release these new costumes only for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) where our PS5 engine allows us to update the game without compromising the player experience«.

In this way, it seems that the reason for launching two new suits only in the PS5 version has not been pure marketing, but it has been taken into account not to worsen the performance of the game. Luckily, Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a very complete game both for its main story, its subsequent plot as paid DLC and its many free add-ons.

While PS5 players can relive Peter Parker’s adventure in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered with the new costumes that will debut in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Road Home, the video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Venom continues in development to arrive only on PS5.