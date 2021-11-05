Insomniac changed the ending of Marvel's Spider-Man to avoid the crunch

Although the industry has already begun to raise awareness of the need to remove crunch from development environments, those longer than usual work days where creatives are subjected to enormous pressure, was and is common in the development of Games with a huge budget and demand, the so-called Triple A. The Last of Us part 2, Red Dead Redemption II or Cyberpunk 2077 were made with crunch, despite the criticism received. To prove that an ambitious game can be made without crunch, Insomniac Games has revealed that decided to change the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man to respect the days of its workers.

Initially, Marvel’s Spider-Man’s final fight between Peter Parker and Dr. Octopus was going to be much more ambitious, says Ted Price, president and CEO of Insomniac games. It was going to be much longer and it was going to take place all over New York City., but it was decided to change it and adjust to the limits of the team. «The temptation is simply to use brute force, ducking his head and running up the wall, but the team took a step back and thought about what was important to the players. That was the breakdown of the relationship between Peter and his old mentor, Dr. Octavius, “explains the manager.

“They rethought the fight and realized they didn’t need to destroy half of New York to pay for the relationship,” says Price. “In fact, it worked against what we were looking for. As a result, the final battle is much closer and personal, and it has a much greater emotional impact than was planned, and it adjusted to the time we had. “

<br>

In this way, the team managed to avoid the crunch while offering one of the best scenes in the entire video game. Let’s hope they keep that philosophy going during the development of their two new projects: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine. We’ll see if either of them can overcome Peter Parker’s first adventure.