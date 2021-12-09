Insomnia is one of the main sleep disorders and since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic there has been an increase in its incidence. According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 35% of the global population has unfavorably changed their sleeping patterns because of this emergency.

It is important to mention that sleep disorders during the pandemic have been termed “COVID-somnia”, including difficulty falling asleep, waking up earlier than normal, or not having a good night’s sleep due to anxiety and stress.

Insomnia increases during the pandemic

According to a study published in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine there were 2.77 million searches for the word “insomnia” on Google. The lack of information about this type of disorder has increased in recent months, so it is necessary to be alert so that if you have any questions, you go to a specialist to find an effective treatment.

“As one of the main public health problems in the world, insomnia must receive specialized treatment. Being a disorder that does not represent physical pain, the vast majority of patients who suffer from it decide to ignore their symptoms and relate it only to a bad rest. Insomnia should be treated with the same importance as any disease and it is important to seek help from a professional at the first symptoms, ”explained Dr. Ma. Elena Sañudo, Medical Director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico.

At present this discomfort has become a public health issue by generating consequences after the hours in which there should be rest such as general fatigue, irritability, inattention, memory problems, anxiety and they are even associated with chronic diseases, mental disorders and limitations in daytime functioning.

“Insomnia is the most frequent sleep disturbance in the population and unfortunately its effects not only cause fatigue in the patient. This disorder is also associated with a high risk of developing major depressive disorders and other types of cardiovascular or metabolic diseases if it is not treated in time. Eating a good diet, practicing physical activity and having adequate treatment helps improve the quality of life of the patient “, assured Dr. Alejandro Jiménez Genchi, Coordinator of the Sleep Clinic of the National Institute of Psychiatry” Ramón de la Fuente ” .

It is estimated that, in Mexico, around 45% of the adult population has poor quality of sleep and during the pandemic this was accentuated by various factors such as fear of acquiring the virus, concern for infected family members and even the anguish of having a unfavorable recovery, among others.

The foregoing caused a sleep disorder in millions of Mexicans. Therefore, it is of great importance to detect the warning signs to maintain a timely diagnosis and achieve personalized and controlled treatment.

Finally, Dr. Edilberto Peña de León, General Director of the Central Nervous System Research Center (CISNE) Mexico, said that regular sleep helps people with the restoration and conservation of energy, with the consolidation of memory, in thermal regulation and with immune activation, to name a few benefits.