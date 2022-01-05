Model joins the celebration of the Rosca de Reyes, which has become a tradition in the Mexican culture and without hesitation has made this typical food of the dates, an opportunity to show itself to the consumer in a unique way.

The measure of the brand is a very important reference and more than that it patents a fact that is not wasted today and is the power to innovate in the way it is integrated with the consumer, especially at a time when it is defined what is successful and what not in the market.

With this in mind, there is a very important element to take into account and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are taking advantage of important dates in activations that seem to transgress the cultural issue.

From the boy God to a bottle of beer

The Christian tradition of breaking the thread and commemorating the wise men It has been an opportunity that brands have been exploiting to generate a product that appropriates a tradition and replaces the child of God with bottles of beer, such as those that Modelo has inserted in its thread that it launches this year.

The product in question is a bread that has been made in collaboration with Beba Gourmet and to promote the Cerveza Modelo and Modelorama Now brands. This threaded edition includes miniature bottles of its traditional beer shape and is offered as a promotion on orders that are carried out for 300 pesos through the Modelorama Now app.

The cultural appropriation that brands carry out is a very practical resource to join trends and try to attract the attention of the consumer with these actions where your brand becomes the protagonist of traditions like a rosca de reyes.

Distorting a bread that symbolizes the arrival of the Magi with a child of God who has become a beer bottle establishes a new brand and thus undoubtedly opens the way to achieve products that cease to conquer the consumer.

It does not disappoint and on the contrary, it now becomes a thread that instead of carrying a child of God inside it, Modelo has inserted bottles inside it.

There is no doubt that increasingly important tasks have been defined and with them a unique opportunity opens up for the consumer, which is largely based on understanding what helps a product to stand out in the market and how to avoid transgressing cultural elements fundamental to interact with him in the market.

Have you already tried the #ThreadModel 🏵? 🤴🤴🤴Made with Black Model and Pure Malta Model. Whoever takes out the mini bottle must o’clock on Feb 2! 🥳 Only in @Modelorama_Now 👉 https://t.co/NU1CC3jD9b pic.twitter.com/mDfDYIksU0 – Beer Model (@CervezaModeloMX) January 3, 2022

Now read: