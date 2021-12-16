Throughout this year we have witnessed the launch of video games that have become quite a surprise And without a doubt one of the biggest has been Inscryption, the latest craze from the creator of Pony Island that has managed to place itself at the top of our list of the best games of 2021.

It is clear that more people have realized this fact, because its manager, Daniel Mullins, has published an announcement through Steam in which he wanted to thank everyone for the good support that his latest job. For this reason, in gratitude to this affection, he wanted to encourage us to try a new free expansion.

With the name of Kaycee’s Mod, in it you can unlock new cards, challenges and other novelties such as a new final combat, although for this it is best for each one to try it, as with the original title, because going into more details could mean a huge spoiler.

To install it you have to right-click on Inscryption in your Steam account and select properties. In the beta section you have to enter the code “givemeascensionmode“ and then start the game. Once inside it, you must simultaneously press Shift + K + M and that’s it, you can now calmly enjoy the aforementioned expansion.