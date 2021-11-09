LaSalud.mx .-This week, the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) began the recruitment days for doctors, doctors, nursing staff and health professionals who will work for the Community Health Centers of the entity.

In the new facilities of the Health Institute for Wellbeing in Acapulco, Guerrero, more than 500 health professionals to participate in the recruitment process for the Welfare Physicians and Health Personnel program.

This is an open call to recruit a thousand doctors and a thousand nurses In order to bring health care services to the Health Centers of the seven territorial jurisdictions: Center, Acapulco, The mountain, Costa Chica, Costa Grande, Hot land and jurisdiction North.

These recruitment days are carried out in coordination with the Guerrero State Health Secretariat and are intended to strengthen health services both in urban areas and in remote areas of the state.

The National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) pointed out that in Guerrero there are 2,743,000 people without social security, according to the agreement published in 2020.

Candidates register on the website and attach their documents to obtain a score for the studies they accredit, as well as for the courses, workshops and diplomas they have in their professional performance. The health professionals with the highest scores are those who receive a contract.

The states of Guerrero, along with Chiapas and Oaxaca, are the states with the greatest poverty and marginalization in the country. Insabi will take health services to the most remote and marginalized areas of the entity to provide coverage to the people who need it most.

These recruitment days for doctors, physicians, nurses and health professionals will continue next Monday, November 8, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Insabi facilities in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The hiring of health personnel in the country is a commitment fulfilled by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to make reality what the fourth constitutional article establishes to guarantee the right to health to all and all Mexicans.

DZ