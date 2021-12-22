This Sunday, December 19, Vía RecreAca was held, an initiative promoted by the Municipal Planning Institute (Implan) to create a physical activation route along the Avenida Costera Miguel Alemán, in Acapulco.

In addition to Insabi, the organization of the Vía RecreAca includes the Ministry of Health, the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (Issste); the city council of Acapulco, the General Coordination of Mobility and Transportation of the municipality of Acapulco.

In the fourth edition of Vía RecreAca, the Health Institute for Well-being organized a 5 km walk in which about a hundred people participated. The tour began in the Paseo del Pescador to La Diana Cazadora.

Before the start of the walk, the head of the Insabi National Medical Coordination, Raúl Peña Viveros, he addressed a few words to the audience. He pointed out that this type of activity promotes a healthier lifestyle and a new way of looking at health in Mexico.

On behalf of the general director of Insabi, Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, the medical coordinator of Insabi pointed out that the arrival of this institution to the state of Guerrero is to transform the health system of the entity in order for it to become a model for the whole country:

“We want to transform Mexico, we want to transform the state of Guerrero and make Acapulco the health capital of the world. “

Peña Viveros recalled that the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given instructions so that the entity’s health services have everything they need to provide medical care to those who need it most:

“That is the indication we have from the president, do de Acapulco and Guerrero an exemplary health system. “

Vía RecreAca, has the objective that the Costera Miguel Alemán is free of vehicles and becomes an area for walking or cycling, as is already done in other entities such as Mexico City and promoting the practice of some sports, such as the box.

Ministry of Health, Issste and Insabi installed health modules in Paseo del Pescador, Parque de la Reina, Plaza Guatemala, Parque Papagayo and La Diana, where an influenza vaccination module was installed.

At the height of the smart building that houses the offices of the Ministry of Health and Insabi in Acapulco, the visitors took the glucose test. Some people had a high result, without having any symptoms of the disease. The medical staff invited you to take care of yourself, eat better and go to your nearest doctor or health center to receive specialized care.

In another module, toothbrushes and instructions for better oral hygiene were included and spaces were provided to measure blood pressure.

At all times, emphasis was placed on the care and measures to be followed to avoid COVID-19 infections in the coming December holidays.

Little by little, the Insabi caravan advanced until it reached the goal, where it was expected by public servants from the state and municipal governments.

Attended on behalf of Aidé Ibarez Castro, Guerrero’s health secretary, Melina Yearín Bermúdez Garcia. The Undersecretary of Disease Prevention and Control in the state, Jesús Ulises Adame Reyna.

At the close of the activity, the local deputy Beatriz Mojica Morga, affirmed that in addition to promoting exercise, Vía RecreaAca, is an initiative to counteract insecurity and violence: “It is essential that we can create conditions of public spaces for the family “.

On behalf of the municipal president of Acapulco, Abelina Lopez Rodriguez, the undersecretary of Political and Religious Affairs of the city council, Antonio Rojas Macías, said “sport helps lift youth from drugs and violence”And recognized the role of Insabi in that work.

After the interventions, everyone present at the Papagayo Park flagpole sang the National Anthem, thus ending the Insabi walk in Vía RecreAca this Sunday.

DZ