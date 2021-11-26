The Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi) published the call for the International Open Electronic Public Bid LA-012M7B998-E165-2021. For the acquisition of 564 keys for medicines and therapeutic use goods for the fiscal year 2022.

Unlike other years, there will not be a maximum reference price

The contracts will be valid for one year, starting on January 1. Unlike other years, there will not be a maximum reference price. And the mechanism known as subsequent offer of discount (OSD) will be used.

The agencies that will acquire the insusmos are: the Mexican Social Security institutes (IMSS). Of Security and Social Services of the Workers of the State (Issste). The Secretaries of the Navy and National Defense; the Undersecretariat of Prevention and Health Promotion, Insabi. As well as the Decentralized Administrative Body Prevention and Social Readaptation. And the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals.

The call, issued on Compranet, establishes that the contracts to acquire the keys will be assigned to the companies that offer the best prices. And it adds that bidders will only be able to present their proposals through the aforementioned electronic system.

This November 26 the Clarification Meeting will be held

This November 26 the Clarification Meeting will be held, and on December 8 the presentation and opening of proposals will be held. This same day the date for the presentation of proposals under the OSD system will be announced. It is expected that the ruling will be announced on December 22 and the contracts will be formalized within the following 15 calendar days.

Bidders seeking to participate must comply with all current regulations on the matter, which include good drug manufacturing practices. Labeling of drugs and herbal remedies, and comply with the Quality Infrastructure Law, among others.

UNOPS committed to procuring some medicines

Political Animal asked Insabi why it is not going with UNOPS in this tender and the response of the Communication office was that since the 2021 purchase. UNOPS committed to purchasing some medicines and not others, as was the case for most oncology, which the Institute is in charge of.

The communication office also specified that the tender in which they will go jointly with UNOPS will be announced next Monday, November 29.

For this purchase in which Insabi goes without UNOPS, the clarification meeting will be on November 26, while the presentation and opening of proposals will be on December 8. The ruling is scheduled for December 22, the contracts will be formalized within the following 15 calendar days and will be effective from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

The delivery of the goods will be as of January 1, 2022, according to the issuance of the replacement order, order, supply order or applicable document.

Those interested in participating must be Holders of the Sanitary Registry of each of the keys to be traded. Likewise, Foreign Health Registry Holders may participate, as long as they present authorization from their sanitary registry or equivalent valid document issued by the regulatory authorities recognized by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).

Related Notes:

They discover how moles turn into melanoma

Checkfy; the app that alerts your patients of their upcoming appointments

8 ways to improve your medical relationships