The Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (Unops), report that the delivery of medicines and healing materials continues for fiscal year 2021. In addition, the supply for the first semester of 2022 of the keys contracted to through an international public tender.

Since January of this year, a sustained supply of medicines has been maintained in the country’s entities. As of November 5, 221 million 387 thousand pieces have been delivered to logistics operators for final distribution.

To meet the needs of the Health sector in Mexico and in coordination with Insabi, IMSS, Issste, Sedena, CCINSHAE, Censida and other institutions in the Health sector, the contracts signed by Unops with supplier companies contemplate the delivery of 326 million pieces in January to June 2022, thus guaranteeing the permanent supply of medicines and healing materials for the benefit of the Mexican population.

Together, Insabi and Unops are finalizing the strategy and action plan for the international public tender that will be launched soon and that includes purchases for the second half of 2022. To this end, Unops continues to hold meetings with various stakeholders In participating, among them are the main associations of the pharmaceutical industry and embassies of countries such as Germany, Colombia, Korea, Denmark, the United States, France and Japan.

How to check the supply of healing material in Insabi

The Institute of Health for Well-being and the United Nations Office for Project Services are firmly committed to transparency and accountability.

On the Insabi website there is a section dedicated to the Supply of Medicines in Mexico that it is updated weekly with the orders for the remission of drugs that the states requested to buy from Insabi and Unops; as well as the referral orders that guarantee the delivery of medicines in the warehouses of the federative entities.

As of July, Unops published the results and decisions of the international public procurement tenders, referring to the contracts signed with details of amounts, keys, unit price, description, and contracted quantity, among other data. This information is publicly available in this link.

The purchase made by Insabi and Unops has encouraged the participation of local and international companies. Market concentration has been reduced and the exercise of public spending has been optimized through awards at fair market prices. This allows the Mexican population to have access to medicines that guarantee the quality and efficacy of their treatments.

In addition, deliveries of medicines and healing supplies made by UNOPS contracted suppliers to logistics operators are documented every day.